Katy ISD parents demand answers from the district after finding books in campus libraries that contain ‘vulgar and explicit material’

Katy ISD and Waller ISD are in the spotlight

KATY – Several Katy ISD parents are upset over certain books that are on the shelves at their kid’s schools. The parents said the books are obscene and sexually explicit in nature.

At Monday night’s Katy ISD board meeting, some parents voiced their concerns over six books found in schools.

“I have never read such vulgar, explicit material until now,” said one parent.

Parents read a few passages, they said, that were explicit and sexually graphic to the school board.

“I cannot even imagine how I would feel if my child came home with this type of book. We cannot unread this type of content,” said another parent.

Just last week at a Waller ISD board meeting, a passage was read from the book “Beyond Magenta- Transgender Teens Speak Out.”

The parent said it was a book from a sophomore language arts classroom as part of the curriculum about dating violence.

Some Waller ISD parents also want it off the shelves.

KPRC 2 also spoke with several parents who did not believe the books should be censored, but they did not want to go on camera.

We also reached out to the American Library Association, whose mission is to enhance learning and access to information for all. They could not provide us with a statement in time.

“Censorship is not always the answer. They’re going to find the information somewhere regardless, but I just don’t think it’s up to someone else other than parents approving it,” said parent Jenn Stegent.

The Texas Education Agency sent the following statement:

“The Texas Education Agency—in conjunction with the State Board of Education—sets broad standards for instructional materials; the agency does not approve specific library books. The purchase of library books always falls under the purview of local school systems.”

The books in Waller ISD are now in the principal’s office and need a signed permission slip for access.

The six books in question in Katy ISD are currently off school shelves.

Here is a list of the books in question: