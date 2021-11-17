Have you seen him? Police searching for thief who grabbed lotto scratch tickets worth $17K from Spring Branch-area business

A suspect was caught stealing $17,000 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store counter in Spring Branch.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they say he stole a case full of scratch ticket rolls from a convenience store counter in July.

It happened in the 8600 block of Hammerly Boulevard near Bingle Street in the Spring Branch area.

Police say on July 25 at around 1 p.m., video surveillance from the convenience store captured the suspect stealing a display case containing several rolls of Texas Lottery scratch tickets from the counter.

The tickets stolen from the counter were valued at approximately $17,000, according to police.

A suspect stole $17,000 worth of lottery tickets at a convenience store in Spring Branch. He fled in a 1990s-model Ford Mustang. (Crime Stoppers/Houston Police Department)

Surveillance video also captured the suspect wearing a black cap, white face mask, dark gray shirt, gray or khaki shorts, and black shoes. He drove away in a 1990s model silver Ford Mustang.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.