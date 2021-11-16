WHAT-A-LINE: People are going crazy for Whataburger in Kansas City

Texans already know just how good Whataburger is, but in the Kansas City area? The craziness was real on the first day Whataburger opened a location there.

The day started off normally enough.

::yaaaaawn::



::stretch::



looks like a glorious day to grab some Whataburger in Kansas City — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 15, 2021

But this was the first day those in the Kansas City area, or anyone in the state of Missouri, had a Whataburger enter their realm. The doors opened at 11 a.m. Three minutes later, there were tweets from local officials about resulting traffic issues.

Happening Now: The line for the new @Whataburger in Lee’s Summit is growing. It’s almost to I-470. Plz use caution & be courteous. @cityofLS #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/jRxSnRpSFV — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 15, 2021

Happening Now: Whata-line for the new @Whataburger @cityofLS. It’s now at I-470 & Douglas St. Plz pay attention & be courteous while waiting. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/GrpifyXOiY — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 15, 2021

According to Whataburger’s website, the state of Missouri now has the one location in Lee’s Summit while Texas has 704 locations. There’ll be a second Kansas City-area location opening in two weeks in Independence. So, if anything, today was only the first glimpse at the excitement Whataburger can bring to a city!

But, of course, we in Texas already know and love Whataburger. It’s just good to see other states realizing through their taste buds a bit of what makes Texas so special.