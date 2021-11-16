VIDEO: Police searching for robbery suspects who stole man’s vehicle

HOUSTON – Houston Police said they are still trying to identify two suspects wanted for a robbery that happened outside of a convenience store on Fondren Road back in June.

Police shared a video of the incident on Monday.

“It happened in the morning time around 11:30 a.m., so I never expected that,” said victim, Muhammad Arif.

Arif said he was making a delivery of cupcakes and desserts to the store for his uncle who was sick that day.

“They just came to me and they said like, ‘Give me the car keys,’ and they had a gun so I was very nervous and I was very scared,” Arif said.

In addition to pointing a gun at the Arif, police said one of the suspects hit him in the head.

“I went to the hospital and I got like five staples on my head,” Arif said.

The video shows the suspects taking off with the van and nearly colliding with another vehicle in the process.

Police described both suspects as black males standing around 5′5″ tall, weighing 120 to 140 pounds and between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.

“It surprised me because I’m like 26 years old and they are younger than me, so I never expected that from that,” Arif said.

Police said the van was located the following day abandoned in a parking lot, but Arif said he did not find his wallet or the boxes that were inside.

The assistant manager at the convenience store said they have since added security.

HPD is asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.