Mayor Turner speaks from White House on impact of new infrastructure bill

HOUSTON, Texas – Mayor Sylvester Turner acknowledged that here in Houston, the country’s fourth-largest city, and one with more than 16,000 miles of road, there is much upgrading that could be done.

He says President Biden’s national infrastructure bill signed Monday will go a long way in helping with that.

”These are definitive steps that will definitely impact the city of Houston,” Turner said. “That’s why I’m excited to be here at the White House today to witness the signing.”

He says a good portion of the bill will impact our city in a major way. His team is already planning for upgrades throughout the city.

”When it comes to lead pipes, people deserve clean water, especially for those communities that have been underserved and under-resourced,” Turner said. “There are resources in this bill for that. When it comes, for example, to the winter storm that we faced in Texas, over 200 people lost their lives.”

He says funds will also go towards addressing needs at the Port of Houston, fixing damaged roads, fighting climate change by installing electronic vehicle charging stations throughout the city, improving public transportation, as well as upgrading the city’s wastewater system.

All projects, Turner says, will help boost the economy in the process.

”What we do know is there will be thousands of jobs created, that is what we do know,” he said. “Now, how many in actuality will take place? We’ll have to see what will unfold under a period of time.”

The monies and jobs, according to Turner, will help with inflation, creating a more sustainable market for years to come.

”This bill is truly a transformational measure that’s being signed by President Biden, and I want to thank the members of Congress for making it happen,” he said.

Right now, it’s still unclear how much of that one trillion dollars will come to Houston and when we can see the money being put to use here.

Turner says those details are in the works.