Man arrested, charged after leading deputies on chase

Antoine Porter, 28, charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged for evading arrest and having possession of a controlled substance, according to deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

It happened at the 15200 block of Northgreen Boulevard in north Harris County on Nov. 12.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Beltway 8. They say the driver, Antoine Porter, 28, refused to stop and led deputies on a short pursuit.

Deputies were able to apprehend Porter after he came to a stop at Northgreen Boulevard. Upon a search, deputies found 1.8 grams of cocaine inside his vehicle.

Porter was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. His total bond was set at $7,500.