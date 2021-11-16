Have you seen him? Police searching for suspect who punched, robbed business owner in southwest Houston

Houston Police are still searching for a man who robbed, punched a business owner in southwest Houston. He is charged with felony theft.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they said punched a business owner during a robbery in March.

The incident occurred at the 6600 block of South Sam Houston Parkway in southwest Houston on March 27.

Police say at around 11:15 a.m. Corey Anthony Taylor, 40, followed his target victim who apparently withdrew a large sum of cash from a bank located at the 6900 block of Corporate Drive.

When the victim arrived at his business -- located nine miles away from the bank -- police said Taylor approached him from behind and punched him in the face, causing him to drop a bag containing the cash just as he was about to enter his business, according to surveillance video obtained by HPD.

Taylor was seen picking up the bag of cash and fled in a dark-colored Chrysler minivan.

In June, HPD later identified Taylor as the suspect, and officers are still searching for him. He is charged with felony theft.

Police say they believe the victim was likely targeted by the suspect prior to the robbery.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.