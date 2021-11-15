79º

Woman stabbed by possible family member in north Harris County, HCSO says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An older adult woman was stabbed by an apparent family member at an apartment complex in north Harris County, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office say.

It happened at the Cypress Parc apartments located at the 18000 block of Cypress Trace Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that deputies were called to the scene at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving, they said they found an older adult woman with a stab wound. The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say they have one person detained at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

