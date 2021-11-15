Robbery suspect detained after stabbing at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON – One person was injured after deputies say a suspect attempted to rob a gas station in north Houston Monday afternoon.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a robbery at a gas station located at 15799 East Freeway around 4:24 p.m.

Deputies said a man was being robbed at knifepoint when a Good Samaritan attempted to intervene and a fight or scuffle broke out between the victims and the suspect.

One of the victims was stabbed and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The suspect has since been detained.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.