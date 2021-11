Houston police are at the scene of a shooting at S. Post Oak and West Orem

HOUSTON – A store clerk was shot in the leg during a reported shooting in southwest Houston, police say.

It happened at a Family Dollar located at the 5400 block of West Orem Drive on Monday morning.

Police say they received a call for a shooting at around 10 a.m. Upon arriving, they say an employee was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are unsure if the suspect was attempting to rob the store.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.