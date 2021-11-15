Hershey’s made a Reese’s peanut butter cup pie that just SOLD OUT: Here’s how to make your own this Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – The internet was abuzz on Monday with love for a Hershey-made Reese’s peanut butter pie that unfortunately sold out.

However, there’s hope with the internets, y’all. Think do-it-yourself. Think five ingredients. Think of this description: “They taste just like cold Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. What could be better?!”

Upon hearing that Hershey’s nine-inch $44.99 pie had sold out, we scoured the internet and found this recipe that looks like it could hack the pie problem for you for about $30 less than the corporate pie.

Try ChefSavvy’s The Best No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars recipe in a pie plate. Done.

