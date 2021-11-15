Adele opens up about split with husband, body image in Oprah interview

FILE - Adele poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for "25", song of the year for "Hello", record of the year for "Hello", best pop solo performance for "Hello", and best pop vocal album for "25" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. Adele announced on Instagram that her 30 album will come out November 19. A new single, Easy on Me, is being released on Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, California – Adele celebrated her upcoming highly anticipated new album with CBS’ “Adele One Night Only” concert special on Sunday.

The 33-year-old singer took center stage at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles where she performed a handful of songs, including four new hits from her fourth studio album, “30,” which is set to be released on Nov. 19. Several celebrities, including Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake, attended the intimate show.

The special also included an interview between Adele and Oprah Winfrey, during which the singer got candid about everything from her divorce to body image.

Here are some of the biggest topics Adele opened up about.

Divorce

Adele spoke extensively about her split with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, who is also the father of their 9-year-old son, Angelo.

