HOUSTON – First Lady Jill Biden is expected to arrive in Houston on Sunday as she continues to urge parents and guardians to allow children ages 5-11 to get vaccinated.

The First Lady, along with the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy plan to visit a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston’s Medical Center.

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream beginning at 11 a.m.