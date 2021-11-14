Fort Bend County Judge KP George recovering from kidney stone surgery, he says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced on Sunday that he underwent surgery over the weekend and is recovering at his home.

In a statement on Twitter, Judge George was hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land where doctors removed a large kidney stone. He also shared a photo of himself on a hospital bed along with two medical employees who helped him.

He was released from the hospital late Sunday morning and is resting at his home, according to the statement.

“I am deeply thankful to my family, the emergency personnel, and our healthcare staff for supporting me over the last few days,” he said. “I am in good spirits, ready to get back to work on behalf [of] all those who call Fort Bend County home.”

George added that he is expected to fully recover “in just a few short days” at home. He says he will continue working on county business virtually for the time being.