Houston Newsmakers: Abandoned children live for months with body of brother -- How can they get past trauma?

Surviving Child Trauma (KPRC-Pixabay)

They were left in an apartment for months, left to fend for themselves. The three children say they watched their 8 year old brother beaten to death and then waited months before feeling safe enough to call for help. Now who will help them?

This week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall asks that question. Komeh Freeman is a Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapist.

“There definitely is hope,” she said. “Children are very resilient and despite horrendous circumstances and traumatic events that they’ve been through, they have the ability to adapt and the ability to survive, despite those circumstances.”

Kerry McCracken is Executive Director of The Children’s Assessment Center and says they work in partnership with more than 50 agencies to try to provide a safe space for traumatized children.

“The idea is to come to one location that is child friendly, with professionals trained specifically to deal with children,” she said as she also stressed it is the community’s job to care for our children.

“Learn the signs and symptoms of child abuse. We have trainings on human trafficking and how to prevent your children from being lured into human trafficking, internet safety, thinks like that, so I encourage the public just to educate themselves as well.”

Services for Abused & Neglected Children: https://resources.harriscountytx.gov/Our-Services/Services-for-Abused-Neglected-Children

Reporting Abuse: https://cachouston.org/ways-to-help/report-child-abuse/

Tip Card/Signs of Abuse: https://cachouston.org/prevention/tips-for-protecting-your-children/

Training: https://cachouston.org/our-services/professional-training/

Holiday Toy Drive/Volunteering: http://cachouston.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Holiday-Toy-Drive-2021-Flyer-1.pdf

Prematurity Awareness Month (KPRC-Pixabay)

November is Prematurity Awareness Month

It is possible for a child born prematurely weighing just one pound to survive, thanks to research and science supported by the March of Dimes. It is rare for that to happen however and with millions born prematurely every year, the goal is to help every mother carry their child to full term to give their baby the best chance to survive.

Alicia Lee, Director, March of Dimes Maternal Child Health Collective Impact (KPRC)

World Prematurity Day is Wednesday November 17th

Alicia Lee is the Director of the Houston area March of Dimes Maternal Child Health Collective Impact and says this region received a grade of “F” last year for its prematurity rate and other factors.

“We know there’s not a single organization out there that can solve these complex problems like prematurity, pre-term birth and also infant death,” Lee said. “That’s why we’ve developed and we’re bringing together a collaborative so we can do that so we can work together to change that trajectory right here in Houston.”

To join a free Webinar on the “State of Moms and Babies in Texas,” click here.

Monica Corbett, GoFundMe Community Manager (KPRC)

GoFundMe Creates Astroworld Fest Hub

Monica Corbett is a Community Manager for GoFundMe and says when the magnitude of the Astro World Festival tragedy became clear they set up a site for those interested in helping the victims. Click here to learn more.

Corbett is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says they have mechanisms in place help make sure donations go to the intended recipients.

“Those donors contribute funds to the fund raiser and that money is held until we can establish the identity and verify there is a connection between whose organizing the fundraiser and who should benefit from it,” said Corbett.