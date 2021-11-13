Driver narrowly escapes injury after train strikes 18-wheeler stuck on tracks in Porter

An 18-wheeler escaped injury after a train struck through in Porter, Texas

PORTER, Texas – A truck driver escaped injury Saturday morning after his 18-wheeler was struck by a running train in Porter.

The incident occurred on the train tracks at East Knox Drive and Loop 494 at around 6:20 a.m.

Firefighters in Porter say the 18-wheeler became stuck on the tracks after the crossing guards went down. A train heading southbound hit the big rig, dragging it 75 yards down the tracks and splitting it in two.

The driver was able to exit the truck just as the train came to a stop, according to firefighters.

The truck sustained heavy damage to the cab and the flatbed.

The front train engine sustained minor damage and no leakage was reported.

The conductor of the train did not suffer any injuries, according to authorities.

The intersection was expected to be shut down for hours due to cleanup.