11-year-old recovering in hospital after being hit by Ford F-150 in north Houston hit-and-run

Family is offering a reward to anyone who can help HPD make an arrest after their 11-year-old son was involved in a hit-and-run

HOUSTON – One Houston mother is hoping the public can help identify the driver who hit her 11-year-old son with a pick up truck and took off. It happened during her birthday celebration, November 5th, around 7pm. Her son is recovering in the hospital with a broken nose, arm and several fractures.

11-year-old Raul Moreno is the joyful big brother of the family.

“He’s the oldest, so he takes care of his brothers, his sisters, he always wants everybody to be happy,” Elizabeth Sanchez said.

Sanchez is now having to deal with the recovery of her beloved sun after a devastating hit and run. Sanchez said the family was celebrating her birthday at their home on Gulf Bank Road between Airline Drive and the Hardy Toll Road, when her son went across the street to his aunt’s house to get a speaker.

“I was like why is everybody outside, why is my husband running? So I ran outside,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said she then saw her landlord calling police and her husband helping their son from a ditch. Their son was badly injured. Sanchez said her landlord said he saw a driver in a Ford F150 hit Raul and drove away.

“[My husband] found [our son] in a ditch laying face down, so he had to pull him out,” Sanchez said.

EMS came.

“It was scary, you know, [Raul] had blood running through his face, nose and ears,” Sanchez.

The driver of the white pick up truck was no where to be seen. Sanchez was upset.

“How did you know my son was okay? How did you know someone was going to come and help him?” Sanchez said.

The family, though, is now focused on Raul’s recovery. The family is working on helping him eat. He is currently at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“He has three multiple fractures on his left side where his eye, his nose is broken. He has a broken arm,” Sanchez said.

But despite all he’s been through, doctors told the family Raul will have a long recovery but he will be okay.

“Full recovery... you know it’s amazing,” Sanchez said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account, and are now offering a reward to anyone who can help HPD make an arrest.

For more info or tips please contact: ejsanchez9009@gmail.com