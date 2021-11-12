A man that was arrested for shining a laser at commercial airplanes is wanted on three felony warrants, according to the Houston Police Department. https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/11/12/man-arrested-for-shining-laser-at-commercial-airplanes-wanted-on-3-felony-warrants-hpd-says/ Read more: SUBSCRIBE | https://www.click2houston.com/ Follow us: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2

HOUSTON – A man that was arrested for shining a laser at commercial airplanes is wanted on three felony warrants, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston Police said that Hobby Air Traffic Control Tower received two reports from commercial aircrafts that someone was shining a laser at the aircrafts.

Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD said that when HPD’s helicopter was called out to check the area, it was also struck by the laser. Crowson said that patrol units were called out and able to take the suspect into custody. HPD said that man was wanted on three felony warrants, including sexual and aggravated assault, as well as evading arrest.

“It’s unusual for someone with warrants to bring attention to himself by doing this,” said Crowson.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

HPD hasn’t released the name of the suspect. KPRC 2 has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office to see if federal charges will be filed.