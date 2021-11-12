Houston Children’s Charity holds 25th Anniversary Luncheon, honors KPRC 2 News Director Dave Strickland

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 News Director Dave Strickland was among those honored during the Houston Children’s Charity’s 25th Anniversary Luncheon held on Wednesday.

According to its website, Houston Children’s Charity was founded 25 years ago with the mission “to improve the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children who have been otherwise left behind.” They have numerous programs helping children, whether it’s for school supplies, Christmas miracles, toys, or basic life necessities such as clothing or having a mattress to sleep on. These are just a few of the many programs offered by Houston Children’s Charity. The organization has worked with more than 300 agencies and helped touch the lives of over 3.5 million children, according to its website.

During Wednesday’s luncheon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed November 10, 2021 as Houston Children’s Charity “Quarter Center of Caring Day.” There were awards for different categories, and Strickland was honored with the “Media Champion” recognition for his over 20 years of support.

According to Houston Children’s Charity’s Instagram post, “Dave Strickland has his finger on the pulse of Houston and is connected to and mindful of many non-profit organizations. But he has always been supportive of Houston Children’s Charity’s efforts while bringing positive news of our work to the greater Houston community. His work on behalf of our special children is invaluable and we are forever grateful to him and the entire KPRC team for sharing our successes. Thank you, Dave!”

“It meant a lot to me,” Strickland said. “It’s a great organization and they help a lot of people. I’m just happy that I’ve been able to be a part of it.”

You can find out about all the different programs offered by Houston’s Children’s Charity and how you can help by clicking here.