Rice University names Reginald DesRoches as its next President

HOUSTON – Rice University has tabbed Reginald DesRoches as the school’s next President, effective next summer.

DesRoches is currently serving as the university’s provost. He’ll be taking over from current President David Leebron, who had previously announced his plan to step down after the end of the current academic year.

The official day when DesRoches becomes the eighth President of Rice University is July 1, 2022.

According to a media release, the Rice Board of Trustees selected DesRoches after searching nationwide for their academic leader.

“I am deeply honored to be named the next president of Rice University,” DesRoches said in the school’s media release. “The past 4½ years at Rice have been among the most rewarding in my professional career and I look forward to building on the tradition of excellence established by President Leebron and those who served before him.”

DesRoches is recognized internationally for his background as a structural engineer and for being an earthquake resilience expert, having testified on the subject before committees of the U.S. House and Senate. Born in Haiti before being raised in Queens, DesRoches joined the Rice family in 2017, when he became the Dean of Rice’s George R. Brown School of Engineering. During his time as dean, the engineering school increased in size, visibility, and program ranking, with growth in its research programs, according to the media release.

Leebron then appointed DesRoches as Rice’s provost in 2020, leading up to Thursday’s announcement of DesRoches as the school’s next President.