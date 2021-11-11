Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl who was abducted by father in Austin, Texas DPS says

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who authorities say she was abducted by her father in Austin

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who authorities with Texas Department of Public Safety believe she was taken by her father Thursday morning.

McKenzie Byrne was last seen in the Austin area wearing a gray shirt and pink and purple pants. She is 3 foot 2, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Brian Byrne, 37, who they believe is the father of McKenzie. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball-style pants. He is 6 foot 4 with brown eyes.

Brian was also last seen driving a silver Toyota Tundra with the license plate number BP70978, authorities say.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000 or 9-1-1.