PHOTOS: See inside this luxe, massive $29.5M River Oaks mansion with pool surrounded by two-story atrium

HOUSTON – A massive Italian-inspired River Oaks mansion is on the market for $29.5 million.

The home, completed in the early 1990s, is on four-and-a-half acres of land. Affectionately known as “Adagio” by the listing, the home at 2920 Lazy Lane Boulevard is described as “governed by classic details and reflects the fond regard for classic Italian architecture and to benefit from the bayou views and southerly light.”

The house – 17,405 square feet -- has four to five bedrooms in the main house with an an adjoining guest apartment and efficiency, as well as separate caretakers’ residence. And don’t worry, there’s a lot of bathrooms – nine and a half of them are in the residence.

Perhaps the most remarkable element of the house is its two-story garden atrium with pool and fountains. The house also has a regulation-size tennis court.

