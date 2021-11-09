Tax season is coming, here’s what you need to know for 2022

HOUSTON – The Internal Revenue Service is gearing up for the 2022 tax season, and taxpayers are encouraged to plan ahead.

Next year’s tax season is scheduled to begin in January and will conclude on Tax Day on April 15, 2022.

Here’s what you should do to prepare for the 2022 tax season:

Gather, organize records

Be sure you notify the IRS and the Social Security Administration of any changes regarding name and address changes, otherwise, you may experience processing and refund delays.

Check which form(s) you need to use to file taxes

Be sure you’re filing your taxes using the correct form:

Form W-2 - from employers

Form 1099 - banks, unemployment compensation, annuities or retirement plans

Form 1099-K, 1099-MISC - for self-employed individuals

Form 1099-INT - for individuals receiving interest.

For more forms, click here.

The IRS also encourages taxpayers to keep track of their Child Tax Credits and any Economic Impact payments received.

Withholding

Taxpayers should also make sure they’ve withheld enough tax. If you owed taxes or received a larger refund last year, you may want to consider adjusting your withholding. A new W-4 may be required if financial or life situations occur, such as getting married or divorced or getting a second job.

Choose direct deposit!

Want to get your refund faster? Having your refund deposited to your bank account is a safer way. No bank account? You can create one. Learn more here.