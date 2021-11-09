Searching for work? Check out these job fairs

HOUSTON – As the holidays approach, not only can we all use the extra cash, but many companies create available positions, either seasonal or permanent. Here are some upcoming job fairs from local employers with immediate positions to fill.

KBR to hold job fair to hire hundreds to support Afghan guests at U.S. Military bases and other projects

KBR will hold a career fair Nov. 9-10 as part of its plan to hire more than 300 employees across the U.S. to aid the U.S. government’s “Operation Allies Welcome” efforts. KBR will also seek to fill positions for other projects throughout the company.

There will be immediate hire positions at Fort Bliss and other U.S. bases that house Afghan evacuees:

These positions include laborer foremen, logistics warehousemen, operations coordinators, food service supervisors, sous chefs and more. KBR is providing a competitive compensation and benefits package that encompasses health care, 401(k), food allowances, paid lodging, and transportation. New hires for these positions will also be eligible for a $2,000 completion bonus. To register for the event, visit here. Registration is requested but not required.

A full list of open opportunities at KBR in support of Operation Allies Welcome can be found here.

Click here to view all KBR careers.

WHERE/ WHEN

Houston Hilton North Hotel located at 12400 Greenspoint Dr.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. CST

ABOUT KBR

KBR delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results.

Lone Star College-North Harris to host adjunct faculty job fair

Passionate educators looking to teach during the Spring 2022 semester are encouraged to attend the Adjunct Job Fair at Lone Star College-North Harris.

The job fair will take place Nov. 20, and anyone interested in attending must register for the event by Nov. 15. Click here for registration form.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from multiple divisions looking to hire instructors for more than 20 subjects, including business, electrical technology, history, and more.

“Qualified adjunct faculty are essential complements to our full-time faculty and success of our students,” said Dr. Michael Burns, Interim Vice President of Instruction at LSC-North Harris. “The options to teach online or face-to-face, as well as morning, noon, night, and weekend courses, provides flexible scheduling for our adjunct faculty.”

The standard adjunct rate is $45.75 per contact hour or $2,196 for a standard course. Those interested can view a list of available subjects with openings when registering for the event.

WHERE/ WHEN

LSC-North Harris Student Services Building, Room 208

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

ABOUT LONE STAR

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of seven colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. Click here to learn more.