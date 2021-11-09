71º

Local News

Blue Bell gets in the Christmas spirit with its latest flavor

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Blue Bell, Christmas, holiday, Holidays
Christmas cookies (Pixabay,Pixabay)

HOUSTON – The Brenham, Texas-based business is out with its Christmas Cookies flavor.

The company wrote on Instagram, “Stop the (cookie) presses! Christmas Cookies Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today. 🍪🎅🎄 The flavor features your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – combined in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout. Available in the half gallon size for a limited time!”

What do you think? Are you ready to try the latest Blue Bell flavor or will you wait until after Thanksgiving? Let us know what you think.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email