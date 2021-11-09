Blue Bell gets in the Christmas spirit with its latest flavor

HOUSTON – The Brenham, Texas-based business is out with its Christmas Cookies flavor.

The company wrote on Instagram, “Stop the (cookie) presses! Christmas Cookies Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today. 🍪🎅🎄 The flavor features your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – combined in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout. Available in the half gallon size for a limited time!”

What do you think? Are you ready to try the latest Blue Bell flavor or will you wait until after Thanksgiving? Let us know what you think.