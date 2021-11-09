11-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Crosby

CROSBY – An 11-year-old child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Crosby area on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of an auto-ped in the 17500 block of FM 2100 around 6:05 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was transported to the hospital by Lifeflight in critical condition.

Deputies said the driver who struck the child remained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Continue to check back for more details.