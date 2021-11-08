Man found dead in apparent shooting in north Harris County, HCSO says

Deputies with HCSO are at Hopper Road where a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent shooting that left one man dead in north Harris County Monday morning.

The incident happened at the 2900 block of Hopper Road between Hardy Toll Toad and U.S. 59 Eastex Freeway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter the suspect fled the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Deputies did not provide information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.