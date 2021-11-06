Man wounded in possible road rage shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one man wounded in southwest Houston.

The incident happened at the 14600 block of U.S. Highway 90 Alternate on Friday.

Officers with HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence division say at around 11:30 a.m. a 27-year-old man was driving his vehicle on the southbound lanes of U.S. 90 Alternate, where officers say he and another driver exchanged gestures at each other. That was when police said the suspect fired shots at the vehicle where the 27-year-old victim was shot in the hip.

The victim flagged down a passing vehicle where they took him to an area hospital, according to HPD he is currently in stable condition.

Police did not disclose information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.