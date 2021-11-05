Montgomery ISD Pre-K student dropped off at wrong bus stop

A Pre-K student in Montgomery ISD was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and then his mother says he got into a car with a stranger.

MONTGOMERY – A Pre-K student in Montgomery ISD was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and then his mother says he got into a car with a stranger.

The 4-year-old was not harmed, but his mother wants to know how something like this happened.

“I’m still really upset, but I’m just happy that my son made it home safely,” Michelle Sharp said.

Michelle Sharp says her worst nightmare became a reality Wednesday afternoon.

“My son was let go at a different bus stop that wasn’t his and not only that the bus driver was supposed to make sure that a parent was there for him, but he got into a total stranger’s vehicle.”

Sharp says she asked the bus driver where her 4-year-old son was.

“She said oh he got off at the first stop,” Sharp said.

The mother says she was scared and emotional.

“I don’t even remember what my words were to the bus driver. I was frustrated that she couldn’t even tell me a description of the vehicle he got into. She couldn’t tell who the lady was that took him,” she said.

Sharps son was dropped off on street before his designated stop.

Another parent picked him up and took him to a friend’s house. That friend took the boy home.

Michelle says her son was not hurt but fears what could’ve happened.

“My first thought was that someone took him and got on 105 and he was gone. I didn’t give anyone permission to take my child from that bus stop, so it was scary,” she said.

Montgomery ISD said,

The safety of our students is always our top priority. Montgomery ISD is committed to providing safe and reliable transportation for students. This district is aware of an unfortunate incident that involved a student mistakenly being allowed to exit their bus one stop before their designated bus stop, which was approximately 200 feet away. The district has spoken with the parent, and we are thankful that the student was safely reconnected with their family. The district takes incidents like this very seriously. Because this issue involves a personnel matter, we cannot discuss specific disciplinary action. However, after investigating the issue, the driver will be retrained on policies and procedures to ensure an incident like this does not occur again.

Sharp says it’s not enough and more action needs to be taken against the driver.

She says it’s their job to make sure students get off at their designated bus stop.

“If it was one policy broken…maybe two, but she broke almost all the polices that they have in place and I feel like she should be fired from this job she’s going to do it again,” Sharp said.

Sharp says the Transportation Department reached out to her and she plans to watch the footage from the incident.