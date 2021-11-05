Man arrested after shooting roommate during argument in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after police say an argument between him and his roommate led to a shooting in the Acres Home area.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Ezzard Charles Lane around 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old man, who was later identified as Justin Cheramie, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said Cheramie was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

According to reports, the suspect, 55-year-old Kevin Dion Mitchell, was still at the scene when officers arrived. He surrendered to officers and was taken to custody at the scene.

Detectives with HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division are still investigating how the argument unfolded. Police said a witness stated both Cheramie and Mitchell were roommates at the time of the shooting and both men have had prior disputes.

Ad

Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.