Man accused of taking ‘upskirt’ photos of unsuspecting customer at Walmart, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – A man is accused of taking photos under a woman’s dress at a Walmart in northwest Harris County.

Eduardo Martinez Benavidez has been charged with invasive visual recording.

On Oct. 21, a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a Walmart in the 3400 block of Farm to Market 1960 Road West.

Upon arrival, a loss prevention officer approached the deputy and pointed out a suspicious person he believed was capturing inappropriate images underneath a customer’s dress.

According to court documents, the officer told the deputy, that while performing regular duties, he observed on surveillance cameras Benavidez lurking behind an unsuspecting customer. The woman was looking at items in the electronics department when Benavidez crept up behind her. He appeared to look around to see if anyone else was watching, then placed his cell phone under her dress and captured an image or video.

The document further mentions that Benavidez walked out of the aisle, checked his phone, then circled back and approached the woman from behind again. He then knelt on the floor, while the woman was distracted, and appeared to capture another image underneath her dress. Upon walking away, he checked his phone again.

The deputy took Benavidez aside for questioning. He then took possession of the surveillance video and Benavidez’s cellphone, turning them both in as evidence.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit investigators believed they had sufficient evidence to file charges and a warrant was issued for Benavidez’s arrest.