LULAC task force calls for changes to Houston City Council

Lulac says there is a lack of Hispanic representation

HOUSTON – A redistricting task force with LULAC is calling for changes to the Houston City Council.

“What we’re asking for is equitable representation and at least parity,” said Dr. Sergio Lira, the task force co-chair.

He credits a growing Latino community for the growth in Houston and Harris County.

“But the issue is, why do we only have one representative on the city council,” Lira said. “Why don’t we have equitable representation in all our institutions in Houston?”

The group is asking for the elimination of the city’s five at-large council seats and for the creation of four new districts. The hope is to increase the opportunity for Hispanics to be elected to the city council.

“Where it would allow more Latinos to run for office and truly have the community be represented,” said co-chair Baldomero Garza.

Not everyone supports the change, including Dr. Letitia Plummer, who holds one of the at-large seats.

“Eliminating at-large positions, I don’t believe is the answer,” said Councilmember Plummer, who holds the at-large position four. “Do we need more Hispanic representation? Absolutely!”

Plummer said members elected at large or city-wide can work on broader issues that are not limited to one district.

“Even if we eliminate the five at-large positions, it doesn’t guarantee that those five positions will be a Hispanic person,” Plummer said.

She said several positions will open in 2024.

If the proposal were to move forward, Plummer said it would ultimately require an amendment to the city’s charter.