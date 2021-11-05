Church of the Resurrection in Denver Harbor celebrates 100-year anniversary

HOUSTON – Church of the Resurrection is celebrating its 100-year anniversary as being an anchor in the Denver Harbor community in Houston’s east side.

“You come to church, it’s a great feeling. I know that the Lord is everywhere but for some reason or another, when you’re here, it gives you a different feeling,” said Adelfa Parrish.

Parrish, 97, has sat in the same pew at Church of the Resurrection in Denver Harbor for nearly 70 years.

Back then, Mrs. Parrish and her six children would walk to church.

“You got to teach your children your religion before anything, so they can become good citizens. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be what they are now,” said Parrish.

At times, Mrs. Parrish would attend mass every day and even sang in the choir for more than 25 years.

“It gives you a different feeling when you sing to the Lord, it’s like praying twice or more,” said Parrish.

Resurrection is her second home and this year, the church is celebrating it’s 100-year anniversary.

It’s become a staple in the now predominantly Hispanic community, and it continues to grow.

“I really appreciate the different richness in cultures that you can embrace in here,” said Father Oscar Debon.

Over the years, Church of the Resurrection has added more Spanish masses to better serve residents.

Father Oscar has been the priest for five years.

“I’ve noticed they are a hardworking people you love them; you love them almost immediately,” said Father Oscar.

Father Oscar said resurrection is a very special place.

“People are very hospitable, and I think that is a part of our culture as Latinos, being hospitable with whoever comes and try to welcome them,” he said.

Despite the transformation in the community in the last century, the church hasn’t changed much at all.

“Our religion is still the same, and that’s the reason resurrection is the way it is because our people are here to enrich their religion,” said Parrish.

The church is having a 100th Gala Anniversary on Saturday, November 13.

To join the celebration or donate to the church, visit https://www.rcchouston.org/resurrection-s-100th-gala-anniversary.