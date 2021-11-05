59º

Big dogs, big heart: Houston SPCA offering $25 adoption specials for large dogs

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

A volunteer plays with Kendal, a German Shepherd ready for adoption (Houston SPCA)

HOUSTON – Houstonians who are looking to bring home a furr-ever friend can visit the Houston SPCA to adopt a “big dog” through Nov. 10.

The organization is offering a $25 adoption special for large-sized dogs, which includes a veterinary exam, microchip, spay and neuter surgery, post-adoption exam at any VCA animal hospital, and a free sample of Hill’s Science Diet.

The Houston SPCA said in a news release that most of their large dogs have collectively spent 463 days at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.

To see a list of large dogs available for adoption, click here.

