Officials will share details on the city’s inaugural Día de Los Muertos parade and festival, which will take place at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Event organizers project over 40,000 people will attend the event, which will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

