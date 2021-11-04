Watch live: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Pollution Control Services unveil new mobile air monitoring unit

Harris County Pollution Control Services (PCS) is holding a ceremony to introduce their new mobile air monitoring unit designed for rapid ambient air monitoring

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Pollution Control Services (PCS) is holding a ceremony to introduce their new mobile air monitoring unit designed for rapid ambient air monitoring (RAAM).

The RAAM will be a vital stride in ensuring the residents of Harris County that PCS is approaching community air monitoring and emergency response with purpose and innovation.

Remarks will be given by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Mike Lykes, Chief of Staff (Harris County Precinct 2, Commissioner Adrian Garcia), and PCS Executive Director, Dr. Latrice Babin.

The event is taking place at 1 p.m. at the Harris County Precinct 2-East Harris County Activity Center located at 7340 Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

