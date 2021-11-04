PHOTOS: 3-year-old hailed hero for helping save child on playground in Mont Belvieu

MONT BELVIEU, Texas – Authorities from the city of Mont Belvieu are hailing a 3-year-old as a hero after she helped save another small child on the playground Tuesday.

The little girl, named Shailey, was believed to have been playing around at least one other child at the time of the incident.

According to a Facebook post, the other child began experiencing an emergency while on the playground. That’s when little Shailey reportedly jumped into action, running to get her mother’s help.

Images shared by Mont Belvieu, Texas' Fire Department on Nov. 2, 2021. (Mont Belvieu Fire Department)

Last night, we were honored to recognize 3-year-old hero, Shailey. When another child was in trouble on a playground... Posted by Mont Belvieu Fire Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Shailey asked her mom to call police, who were able to locate and help the other child in need.

Firefighters and medical professionals invited Shailey and her mom to the fire station for a tour where they gave her some gifts to take home for her quick-thinking.

”We were proud to have her visit the station last night so we could honor her actions and give her an in-depth look at all of our life-saving gear,” MBFD’s Facebook post read.

It is unclear what emergency the other small child was facing or if she was at the playground with an adult.

MBFD said she was able to go home safely.