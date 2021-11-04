Kendrick Johnson found guilty of murder in 2018 shooting death of Lamar High School Student

Alleged gang member Kendrick Johnson, 21, was convicted Thursday of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Delindsey Mack.

Alleged gang member Kendrick Johnson, 21, was convicted Thursday of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Delindsey Mack.

The jury came back with its verdict after about three hours of deliberation. When the verdict was read, Johnson’s face was obscured by a face mask, and little reaction could be seen. Mack’s mother, however, cried when she heard the verdict read.

The sentencing will begin Friday.

On Nov. 13, 2018, a masked gunman shot Mack to death while he was walking with a girl on Bammel Lane, not far from Lamar High School, where he was a student. Investigators said the gunman stood over Mack after he fell to the ground and fired several more shots. Prosecutors said Mack was shot seven times and sustained gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He died in a church parking lot.

Authorities said the shooting was a targeted attack and part of an ongoing gang war between rival groups: the 100 Percent Third Ward or 103, and the Young Scott Block, or YSB.

Ad

Several months later, in March 2020, Johnson was charged with murder in Mack’s death.

The murder trial began Tuesday. The state alleged that Mack’s shooting death was a planned execution orchestrated over text message and on social media.

RELATED: Opening statements begin in trial of man accused in death of Lamar High School Student