Ice skating returns to Discovery Green on Nov. 12. Here’s what you need to know

Ice skating returns to Discovery Green with new COVID-19 protocols in place. Here’s what to expect this year.

HOUSTON – The season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is fast upon us and one of the city’s most iconic holiday attractions, The Ice, is returning to Discovery Green— with some safety measures for a COVID Christmas season.

Discovery Green’s ice rink will open on November 12 and run through the end of January.

Planning to take a twirl around the rink? Here’s what to expect this year.

COVID-19 protocols



Tickets must be purchased in advance online at discoverygreen.com/ice

Skaters will be required to sign a waiver online after purchasing tickets. The E-tickets will not be sent until the waiver is completed.



Skating guests under the age of 12 must have one parent or guardian accompany them. This person may wait in the public viewing area while the minor skates.



Expanding seating areas will now provide social distancing while changing shoes and skates.



Hand sanitizer will be available for guests.



Ice rink staff procedures have been revised to allow for social distancing and monitoring.



Schedule

The rink will operate 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Houston Independent School District holidays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The rink will remain open on holidays.

Prices

Admission is $15 per person every day except Mondays (a.k.a Cheap Skate Mondays) when admission is $8 per person. Skate rental is included in the price of admission.

Events

The rink will host several theme nights, including opening night (November 12); Cheap skate nights (Mondays, November 15 and 29, December 6 and 13, and January 3, 10, and 24); Skating with the Stars on Tuesdays; Clutch City Wednesdays; Skate with Santa! (Thursdays, November 18; December 2, 9,16, and 23); and Flashback Fridays with DJ Mohawk Steve (Fridays, excluding Christmas Eve and NYE).

The ice rink is located in Discovery Green at 1500 McKinney St. in downtown Houston. For additional information, visit discoverygreen.com/ice.