Ask 2: When will the city turn the lights back on at 610 between Beechnut and Stella Link?

HOUSTON – Question: When will the city turn the lights back on at 610 between Beechnut and Stella Link?

Answer: Have you noticed the dark patch on the South Loop between Meyerland and Stella link, heading to NRG Park?

I called the City of Houston’s Public Works department and they told me, they are having trouble getting ahold of the right kind of bulbs that need to go into the lights. It’s a supply chain issue.

There were also some circuits that were out and crews just repaired those circuits as of this Wednesday.