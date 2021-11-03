61º

Local News

Wakanda Forever! The Houston Symphony presents Black Panther live in concert

Tags: Houston Symphony, Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, Steven Reineke
Jones Hall, Home of the Houston Symphony (Houston Symphony)

Fans of the 2018 Marvel Studios hit “Black Panther” have a chance to see it in concert in downtown Houston.

The Houston Symphony announced “Black Panther” live in concert is coming to Jones Hall in the spring of 2022.

The performance will feature a showing of the entire movie accompanied with the musical score performed live. The concerts will be led by conductor Steven Reineke on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 at 2: 30 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale and range in price from $29-$114.

Current COVID-19 protocols at Jones Hall require visitors to wear a mask. You can find a list of safety measures at Jones Hall here. For additional information or ticket purchases, call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.