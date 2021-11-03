‘This team is fearless’: Scorekeeping super fan sad but proud as season comes to an end for Astros

As the season came to an end, Astros super fan named Susan Welbes is closing the book on the year with her scorebook.

HOUSTON – The 2021 Major League Baseball season is over. The Atlanta Braves are the champions, defeating the Houston Astros 7 to 0 in Game 6 in the World Series.

As the season came to an end, one Astros super fan is closing the book on the year with her scorebook.

Each game is scored professionally by an official scorekeeper, but some fans still do their own scorekeeping.

“Writing down, either on a sheet or in a book what happens every at bat. If you keep score well, you could go back and announce the game to yourself by looking at your score,” explained Susan Welbes, who attended Tuesday night’s game.

“I want it to be a factual representation and look back. This team is fearless. They don’t ever give up. It’s a joy to watch them, to score their plays. It’s a way for me to stay focused on the game and stay really engaged,” Welbes said. “I also enjoy whenever people have questions about the game, they always look to me and I can look back at how I scored it and tell them what happened.”

Welbes said scoring is a lost art.

“Oh, I absolutely do. I absolutely do. What I think is really cool, I see so many women keeping score. I think for women, we just enjoy being able to do that,” explained Welbes.

Barbara Bush kept score at Astros games inside Minute Made Park.

“She’s my hero. I loved it when she and George would come and sit in the stands, and I always saw her with her scorebook,” Welbes said. “One of my most prized possessions is the score sheet I kept on the night of Altuve broke the hit record and got 1000 hits.”

Welbes says when she looks back on her years of books of scorecards, it brings her back to each of those games. She says some of her scorecards have signatures of players.