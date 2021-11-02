Organizers set up GoFundMe account for 3 women who died in Wharton County wreck

A screenshot of the GoFundMe Account for Briana Hernandez, Bianca Hernandez and Miranda Deases

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – A GoFundMe account was set up for three women who died in a single-vehicle crash in Wharton County.

The three women, Briana Hernandez, 20, Bianca Hernandez, 18, and Miranda Deases, 19, all from El Campo, died on Oct. 31, after their vehicle, a 2015 Kia Optima, overturned and crashed into a ditch on U.S. 59 at Hungerford.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are asking if y’all can find it in your hearts to please donate so we can lay these three beautiful girls to rest,” the organizer of the account, Skie Gonzales, wrote. “As one is very heartbreaking enough…we have suffered a huge loss with these three girls.”

A total of $7,750 were raised with a goal of $15,000 as of this post.

A funeral date has not been set, according to Gonzales in a recent update.

Gonzales added that funds from the GoFundMe account will be used for funeral expenses for the three women and other costs. Donations are also accepted at Triska Funeral Home, located at 612 Merchant St. in El Campo.

To find out more and help, go here.