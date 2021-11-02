Insiders, sign up to be part of KPRC 2′s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer team!

Hey Insiders, lace up your shoes and help KPRC 2 and the American Cancer Society in the fight to end breast cancer.

Sign up for the KPRC 2 Insider Making Strides Walk Team! The first 25 Insiders to raise $25 for the American Cancer Society get a Making Strides Walk packet, including an exclusive KPRC 2 “Here 2 Fight” INSIDER t-shirt.

The 2021 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at CityCentre.

In addition to the traditional walk hosted by KPRC 2 anchor Christine Noel, this year’s event will feature vendor booths, giveaways, a kid’s zone, survivor parade, and more.

KPRC 2 is a proud community partner of the American Cancer Society. We hope to see you on Nov. 13!