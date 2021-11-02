Caught on camera: Men wearing ski masks attempt to rob southwest Houston ATM machine, can’t figure it out

Three men are being sought by police for attempting to rob an ATM machine while a technician was present.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for several men who attempted to rob an ATM machine while a technician was present in southwest Houston.

The incident happened at the 9700 block of Fondren Road on Oct. 20 at around 7:50 p.m.

Surveillance video released by police shows three suspects coming out of a white Chevrolet Impala. One of the suspects pushed the ATM technician as far away from them as the other two approached the open ATM machine. Then the suspects attempted to remove the cash from the machine while the drawers were open.

After a brief struggle, the suspects were unsuccessful in grabbing the cash and fled the scene.

Police described the following suspects from surveillance video:

Suspect 1 - Male, between 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall, slim to medium build, wearing black hooded pullover jacket with white lettering on the chest, black track pants, black shoes, ski style goggles, blue latex gloves.

Suspect 2 - Male, between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall , slim build, wearing gray hooded jacket, black Adidas-brand track pants, black shoes, white latex gloves, and ski-style goggles.

Suspect 3 - Male, between 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, slim build, black hooded jacket, gray gator-style face covering, ski-style goggles, blue and white gloves, black Nike-brand pants, and tan shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.