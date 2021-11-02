Astros vs. Braves: What fans can expect for Game 6 of the World Series

Gallery Furniture Store owner Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack,” organized a drive on Monday, August 30, 2021, to collect supplies to transport to people in Louisiana.

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros return to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series, and the organization will hold festivities prior to the start of the game.

As they trail against the Atlanta Braves 3-1, these next two games are a must-win for our beloved Astros.

The organization has invited prominent Houston personalities such as Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, and rappers Travis Scott and Paul Wall.

Here’s what fans can expect as the festivities continue:

Tuesday: Game 6

STREET FEST: Opens at 4 p.m. to all fans with a game ticket. Festivities include live music, food trucks, inflatables, and games. A special pregame performance by Houston rapper Paul Wall is scheduled for 6 p.m.

GAME TIME: 7:09 p.m.

ROOF: The roof will be open.

FAN FREEBIE: All fans in attendance will receive a rally towel.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Country music recording artist and songwriter Carly Pearce to sing the National Anthem for Game 6.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: A Rally Nun will throw out the first pitch alongside “Mattress Mack”

“PLAY BALL” CALL: Houston rapper Travis Scott will deliver the call.