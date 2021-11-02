Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted by woman at school bus stop near Dallas

14-year-old girl abducted by woman at school bus stop near Dallas

GLENN HEIGHTS – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was possibly abducted from Glenn Heights, near Dallas Monday afternoon.

The Glenn Heights Police Department said 14-year-old Stevie Johnson was abducted at a school bus stop by a woman who is a non-custodial parent.

Johnson is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force One shoes.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman.

She’s described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

Hickman is believed to have taken the child in a black 2017 GMC Terrain with the Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

The nature of Hickman’s relationship to the child has not been released nor where she might be taking her.

Authorities believe Johnson may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.