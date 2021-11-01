Clear icon
Local News

SWAT team responding after armed man barricades self inside Spring Branch home, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

HOUSTON – Hostage negotiators and Houston police SWAT team are responding to an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home in the Spring Branch area.

The incident is happening at the 9400 block of Spring Branch drive near Blalock Road in west Houston.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

