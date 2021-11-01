SWAT team responding after armed man barricades self inside Spring Branch home, police say

HOUSTON – Hostage negotiators and Houston police SWAT team are responding to an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home in the Spring Branch area.
The incident is happening at the 9400 block of Spring Branch drive near Blalock Road in west Houston.
Police are urging residents to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for details.
HPD SWAT, hostage negotiators and PIO are en route to a report of an armed, barricaded male alone inside a residence in the 9400 block of Spring Branch Dr. near Blalock Rd.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2021
Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/GVXt21LRrm