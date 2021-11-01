Alleged bigamist busted after wives connect on Facebook, documents say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Charges have been filed against a Houston resident accused of being married to two women at the same time. The wives uncovered the truth about his alleged two-timing after connecting on Facebook.

Orlando Coleman, 49, has been charged with bigamy.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman married a Houston area woman in late March, just two weeks after separating from his other wife who lived in another state.

The new bride became suspicious, thinking her husband was fooling, around after discovering that a woman in North Carolina was sending him money through Cash App. The wife began to do some digging and found the woman she suspected her husband was cheating with on Facebook, according to documents.

During their conversations, the women realized they were both married to Coleman. The wife who had been sending the Cash App payments said she and Coleman had been married since July 2019, but separated in early March. It was then that Coleman moved to Texas and married his new bride, investigators say.

The women provided proof of their valid marriage licenses to each other and authorities. In addition, they provided photos to confirm the identity of the man they each exchanged sacred vows with.

A warrant was issued for Coleman’s arrest Saturday.

No mugshot of Coleman is available at this time as he has not yet been arrested. Investigators have, however, provided the black and white photo shown which was attached to the charging document.