American Airlines cancels over 1,500 flights over Halloween weekend due to ‘bad weather conditions’, staff shortages

Houston-area travelers flying American Airlines this weekend may encounter a bump in their travel plans.

The Dallas-based airline cancelled more than 1,500 flights throughout Halloween weekend, including 600 flights cancelled as of Sunday morning, which is about 9% of their flight schedule.

Flight schedules at Bush Intercontinental Airport have seen cancellations in both arrivals and departures. Meanwhile, at Hobby Airport, flights continue to remain on schedule.

According to CNN, the airline said in a statement they are dealing with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. Their largest hub, located in Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, dealt with reduced arrival capacity and had to use two runways instead of five.

Airlines are hoping to bounce back as the coronavirus pandemic slowed down travel, especially during the holiday season.

American Airlines told KPRC 2 in a statement that over 1,800 flight attendants will return to their duties by Dec. 1 and hiring efforts have increased this quarter.

